The Launch Fundraising Event To Spotlight Local Talent

OCEAN CITY — The curtain is about to rise on an exciting community event — The Launch|Faces of the Moon, an evening celebrating some of the most talented performers in Worcester County.

The Worcester County Education Foundations Launch committee scoured the county from Bishopville to Pocomoke to audition performing artists of every kind.

“We were pleased with the turnout for auditions, especially considering this is the first year for the event,” said The Launch Committee member Bryan Russo. “We’ve put together a wonderful cast of performers who vary in age and genre of performance. We have an excellent team putting the show together, including Gwen Lehman, former Theater Instructor for Stephen Decatur High School. Between the new sound system in the Ocean City Performing Arts Center, an excellent view from every seat and the creative surprises that Mrs. Lehman has in store for the audience, I think the Launch is going to leave the audience wanting more opportunities to see live local performances.”

Act I performances include solo vocalist, vocal duet, vocal ensemble, individual instrumentalist, a children’s violin ensemble, creative dance and more. The evening’s final performance features special guest, local composer Daniel Bowen, a Stephen Decatur High School graduate, who blends original, provocative symphonic compositions with stunning choreographed imagery.

Tickets for the event are $25 for adults and $10 for students and may be purchased at the Ocean City Convention Center box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

The Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF) has introduced a Bronze Tickets for Teachers Sponsorship for local businesses and organizations who would like the opportunity to “thank a teacher” or any school staff member. A $500 Bronze Sponsorship includes two tickets for the organization/business and sends 18 lucky educators to the Nov. 4 evening performance. It’s a wonderful way to say thank you to county educators who make a difference in children’s lives, every day.

Proceeds from event benefit the Worcester County Education Foundation, a 501(c)3, supporting teachers, students and our schools so that every child in our county has an equal opportunity to succeed. Visit www.wced.foundation to learn more.