Parkside High School Criminal Justice Instructor And Several Students Compete In 5KRun/Walk

Paul Simon, left, criminal justice instructor for the Career Technology Education program at Parkside High School, and some of his students compete in the 5K Run/Walk for Wor-Wic sponsored by the Wor-Wic Community College Foundation Saturday. Next to Simon, from left, are Yesenia Casique, Destiny Jones, Timothy Wagner and Harmony Wilson.