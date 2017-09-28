Justin Manganiello, Bank Of Ocean City’s MVP Of The Week For SD Varsity Football

This week’s Bank of Ocean City MVP for Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team is Justin Manganiello, who rushed for 65 yards on nine carries, caught a pass, led the defense from the linebacker position and was the lead blocker on rush offense. The bank will make a donation in the player’s name to the school. Pictured, from left, are Coach Bob Knox, Manganiello and Bank of Ocean City’s Earl Conley.