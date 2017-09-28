Decatur, Bennett Split Two Matches

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity golf team split two Bayside South matches with rival Bennett this week, continuing what has been a back-and-forth drudge match all season.

Decatur shot a team-low 155 at the Bay Club on Monday, led by Brady Leonard’s 38, which earned him medalist honors on the day. The Seahawks were solid from top to bottom with Matt Kinsey, Emily Malinowski and Spencer Carbaugh each shooting 39 and Hayden Snelsire finishing in 45.

Bennett was second with a team score of 164. Tyler Massey led Bennett with a low score of 40, while Savannah Scott and Cade Trauger each shot 41, Timmy Kerrigan shot 42 and Jack Reilly shot a 46. Worcester Prep’s varsity golf team was a welcomed visitor in Monday’s Bayside South match at the Bay Club and turned in a solid 184 team score. Brendan Miller led the Mallards with a 43, while Colby Hook shot 44, Jacob Meakin shot 46, Austin Taylor shot 51 and Matt Durkin shot 52.

On Tuesday, Bennett returned the favor, beating Decatur at Eagle’s Landing in the second match in two days. Bennett was led by Scott, who shot a 38 to earn sole medalists honors for the match. Kerrigan shot a 40, Reilly shot a 42, Massey finished in 44 and Trauger finished in 46.

For Decatur, Leonard led the way with a 41, Snelsire finished in 42, Kinsey and Malinowski each shot 44 and Carbaugh finished in 46. For Worcester Prep, Miller led the way with a 42, Hook shot 46, Taylor shot 48, Meakin finished in 51 and Durkin came in at 53.

With the win, Bennett expanded its lead over Decatur in the Bayside South standings to two points. Bennett sits in first with eight points, while Decatur is in second with 10 points. One point is awarded for a first-place finish, two points for a second-place finish and so forth. Parkside is third with 18 points.

In terms of the overall individual Bayside South standings after Monday’s match, Bennett and Decatur players round out the top 10. Bennett holds the first three spots with Scott averaging 39.5, Kerrigan averaging 40.3 and Massey averaging 41.5. Malinowski and Leonard are tied for fourth with an average score of 42, while Snelsire is sixth with a 42.1 average, Kinsey is in seventh with a 42.5 average, Trauger is eighth with a 42.8 average, Reilly is ninth with a 44.3 average and Carbaugh is 10th with a 44.8 average.