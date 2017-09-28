Decatur Boys Scalp Indians, 6-0

BERLIN- After tying Bayside South rival Parkside last week in a game that slipped away in the final seconds, Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team vented a little frustration on Wicomico on Tuesday, routing the Indians, 6-0.

Decatur and Parkside played to a 2-2 tie after two overtime periods last week, continuing the growing rivalry between the two Bayside South schools. Parkside took an early 1-0 lead on a penalty kick. Decatur tied the game at 1-1 on a goal by Jordan McGee with about five minutes left in the first half.

Decatur’s Brady Ford put the Seahawks ahead, 2-1, in the second half and it appeared the Seahawks were on their way to a big win over the Rams, but the game turned in the dramatic final seconds. Parkside scored on a header off a throw-in with just three seconds remaining in the contest to tie it at 2-2. Neither team was able to score through two overtime periods and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

On Tuesday, Decatur was back in action against Wicomico and left nothing to chance. The Seahawks scored early and often and five different players tallied goals in the 6-0 win over the Indians. With the win, Decatur improved to 4-2-1 on the season.

