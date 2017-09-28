Fenwick Receives $46K In Funding

FENWICK ISLAND – More than $46,000 in funding will cover the costs of a repaving project and certain police operations in Fenwick Island.

At a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting last Friday, town employees informed the council of funding the municipality received to pay for certain projects and operations.

Town Manager Terry Tieman said the town received $23,600 from a state transportation fund to pave the parking lot behind town hall and to resurface and restripe the front parking lot.

Councilman Richard Mais asked if the money would fund the entire project.

“Does that cover the total cost?” he said.

Tieman explained the $23,600 would pay for the entire project and said she expected the project to start between mid-October and December.

The Fenwick Island Police Department also received $23,000 in grant funding.

Fenwick Island Police Chief William Boyden said the money will cover the cost of overtime and will allow the police department to add additional patrols at no cost to the town.

Williams added the police department has also applied to the Department of Defense under its surplus equipment program to receive a military vehicle.

“It sits high and is a military vehicle that we’ll be able to drive and use here in town for evacuations,” he said.

Williams explained that many areas affected by recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida were only accessible by boat or high-sitting vehicles and said the vehicle would be beneficial for Fenwick Island in the event of a natural disaster.

Williams said the police department was awaiting approval to receive the vehicle.