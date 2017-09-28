Marlin Club Crew Of OC Donates $3,000 To The Ocean City Reef Foundation

The Marlin Club Crew of OC donated $3,000 to the Ocean City Reef Foundation, which is dedicated to the sustained improvement of recreational fishing and diving in Maryland’s coastal waters through habitat management, public education and conservation of natural resources. Pictured, from left, are club President Cathy Donovan, Vice President Cyndy Spicknall, Treasurer Michelle Hrebik, Reef Foundation representative Heather Bahrami and club board members Helen Raum and Carolyn Conkel. Submitted Photos