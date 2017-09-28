Seahawks Fall To Kent Island 30-3

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team lost a tough one to Kent Island, 30-3, last Friday at home to pull even at 2-2 on the season.

The Seahawks fell behind early and trailed 16-0 at the half. Kent Island scored two more touchdowns in the second half to pull away for the 30-3 win. With the loss, Decatur’s record dropped to a respectable 2-2 on the season after four games.

However, the Seahawks face a tough row to hoe going forward starting Friday with a road game against another tough Bayside North opponent at North Caroline, followed another road game next week at Queen Anne’s. Decatur will face Easton at home for homecoming on October 13 and then close out the season with three Bayside South games against Parkside, Bennett and county rival Snow Hill in the regular season finale.

