Decatur Volleyball Improves To 3-2 On Season

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity volleyball team swept two matches this week to improve to 3-2 on the season.

The Seahawks beat North Dorchester, 3-1, last week then blanked Wicomico, 3-0, on Monday. With the pair of wins, Decatur improved to 3-2. The Seahawks have beaten Pocomoke, North Dorchester and Wicomico, while the losses have come to North Caroline and Bennett. Decatur will face Parkside at home next Monday, followed by a road match against Queen Anne’s.