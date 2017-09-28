Worcester Boys Run Streak To Five

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team stayed on a major roll this week, sweeping two conference games to run its win streak to five.

The Mallards opened the season with a 2-2 tie with Gunston in a game shortened by a storm. Since then, the Worcester boys have stormed to five straight wins, largely on the shoulders of Vincent Petrera, who continued to be the catalyst on offense for the Mallards this week.

Petrera scored all of his team’s goals in a 4-2 over Holly Grove last Friday. Holly Grove scored first to take an early 1-0 lead, but Petrera tied it just two minutes later with a goal on an assist by Tucker Brown to make it 1-1. Holly Grove scored again to take a 2-1 lead with around six minutes left in the first half.

However, Petrera launched a cannon from about 50 yards out that got over the Holly Grove keeper to tie the game at 2-2 with just six seconds left in the half. About 10 minutes into the second half, Owen Tunis found Petrera with a nice assist, but Petrera was taken down in the box by a Holly Grove defender. Petrera converted the penalty kick to give Worcester its first lead at 3-2.

Petrera added his fourth and final goal of the day on a nice assist from Ryan Cronin to round out the 4-2 win. Petrera scored four goals, while Brown and Tunis each added assists. Cooper Richins was solid in the net with five saves.

On Monday, the Mallards had a return date with Gunston, which they tied in the season opener. Petrera scored a goal in the first half off an assist from Colin Miller. He also scored the game winner in the 2-1 win over the Herons in the second half on an assist from Brown.