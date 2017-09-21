Worcester Prep’s Olivia Park, Named Semifinalist In 63rd Annual National Merit Scholarship Program

Worcester Preparatory School Headmaster Dr. Barry Tull announced that Olivia Parker, of Ocean City has been named a Semifinalist in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program. As a Semifinalist, she will continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition and become eligible to become a National Merit Scholar. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of Semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors. Submitted Photos