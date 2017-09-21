Fenwick Sidewalk Push Continues

FENWICK ISLAND – Fenwick Island has yet to receive a commitment from the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to fund a connecting sidewalk along the town’s main corridor, but town officials are taking steps to inform the community of future plans.

In a Pedestrian Safety Committee, or Sidewalk Committee, meeting last Friday, members relayed ongoing efforts and plans to establish a continuous sidewalk system along Route 1 in Fenwick following a noncommittal response from DelDOT.

In addition to drafting a letter and approving a resolution that will be sent to state officials urging them for assistance with the sidewalk project, the town also informed officials in Sussex County of its requests.

Town Manager Terry Tieman told the committee that garnering support from nearby property owners could further the cause.

“The more we get out there, a lot of people will know,” she said. “I think that’s the only thing that’s going to help us.”

Councilman Richard Mais expressed his concerns.

“The support from the business community might be a little tough,” he said. “I think some people are going to look upon this as an intrusion into their parking.”

Tieman argued that sidewalks would be beneficial for economic development, but encouraged the committee to listen to the businesses’ concerns.

“Maybe we can look at what they believe the obstacles are and try to find ways to work around those obstacles,” she said.

Councilwoman Vicki Carmean, chair of the committee, questioned the business community’s support.

“The real important issue is how we get the business property owners on board,” she said. “I see that as an obstacle.”

The committee agreed to have Bill Weistling, chair of the town’s Charter and Ordinance Committee, review potential parking changes highlighted in a prior sidewalk study before arranging a meeting with local property owners to discuss the proposed project.

“I think it’s beneficial to go ahead and meet with them at this time so they don’t feel like something is being forced on them,” Mais said. “We need to be prepared for some hard questions.”

Carmean said the sidewalks would be beneficial to both economic development and public safety.

“I want to make this as business friendly as possible,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about, and it’s about safety.”