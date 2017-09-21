Berlin Intermediate School Kicks Off “One School, One Book” Program

Berlin Intermediate School kicked off its “One School, One Book” program this week, introducing the book “Wonder” to all fourth, fifth and sixth grade students. Every student at BIS received a hardback copy of the book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. The goal of this program is to build a community of readers including parents, students and teachers. Families are asked to read aloud as a family unit each evening. Daily trivia questions will be presented daily to encourage students to read and listen carefully. Students pictured are Lily Olsen and Angel Tejeda.