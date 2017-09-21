We Remember Those We Have Lost – September 22, 2017

Marian Quillen Thrasher

OCEAN CITY — Marian Quillen Thrasher, age 88, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Emily Dodge Nichols. She is survived by her husband, Ret. Col. Jodie T. Thrasher, and children, Marijane Quillen Boyd and her husband Paul, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. and Nancy J. Britt and her husband Greg of Ocean City. She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Tip” Quillen in 2010, and a brother, Milton Nichols. There are four grandchildren, Lauren Hudson and her husband Josh, Lindsay Stallings and her husband Brian, Trevor Britt and his wife Kaitlin and Kelly Boyd Tracy and her husband Sean, four great-grandchildren, Mason Stallings, Wesley Stallings, Adelynn Stallings and Easton Hudson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marian had a contagious love for life and an extraordinary measure of love that was shared with family, friends and anyone she ever met. Her warmth and Legacy of Love will forever be carried on as her gift to her family! Marian had been employed by the Bank of Ocean City for a time, and was an Avon representative. She had been retired for many years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, where she sang in the choir and played the organ and served in many other capacities. She was a choral member of the Pine Tones, the Worcester Chorale and a member of the Holly Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star in Berlin.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 1301 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, Md. 21842. Rev. Dan McKenty will officiate. Visitation of friends and family will be welcomed from noon-1 p.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

A donation in her memory may be sent to the Ocean City First Presbyterian Church or Coastal Hospice. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Robert F. Brown Jr.

OCEAN CITY — On March 16, Robert F. Brown Jr. died at 95 years of age.

Born in Stevenson, Md. he was the son of the late Robert F. Brown and Margaret Caple Brown.

Mr. Brown was formerly a long-time resident of Ocean City.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked for Baltimore Gas and Electric for 43 years.

During World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and landed on Guadalcanal in the Soloman Islands of the South Pacific on Aug. 7, 1942.

He is a past commander of the Towson 22 American Legion and a member of the VFW Post 8296 in Ocean City.

In his later years, Mr. Brown enjoyed playing golf with his wife, who predeceased him in October 2011.

He is survived by his nephew, Gary E. Owings and his wife, Lynn, and a niece, Jane C. Hill and her husband Ray.