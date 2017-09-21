OC Fall Flag Football League Underway

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s Fall Flag Football got underway this week with the first regular season games.

The league formed several years ago as an informal collection of teams representing local businesses gathering each Monday evening in the fall. Over a decade ago, it became an official Recreation and Parks program and has become one of the department’s most popular programs. Teams compete in a seven-on-seven screen flag football format with games played in 25-minute halves. The league this week and will run through mid-November on Mondays and some Wednesdays. Most games are played at Northside Park although the action moves downtown when Winterfest of Lights is set up.

