Kite Convention Plans OC Return For 40th Anniversary

OCEAN CITY — Forty years after its first event, the American Kitefliers Association will return to Ocean City next month to celebrate its milestone anniversary.

The Mayor and Council had before them on Monday a request to approve the American Kitefliers Association’s 40th annual national convention between 2nd and 6th streets Oct. 10-14. The convention will feature giant show kites, mass ascensions, kite-flying demonstrations and sport kite competitions.

Special Events coordinator Lisa Mitchell explained the first American Kitefliers Association convention was held in Ocean City four decades ago and members wanted to return to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

“Back in 1978, they had their first convention in Ocean City and they would like to come back to where it all started 40 years ago,” she said.

Town staff reviewed the event application and recommended its approval after some logistical issues were worked out. For example, the convention will include four, 300-foot by 300-foot fields on the beach that will need to be free of obstructions. As a result, the association asked that all wooden walkways, volleyball nets and beach boxes either be removed from the event area or relocated.

The Recreation and Parks Department countered that the beach volleyball nets in the event area can be taken down, but the posts that support them cannot be removed. In addition, the association asked that all light posts in the event area be taken down and that can be accomplished for the most part, but there are some light posts south of 4th Street that cannot be removed.

The association agreed it could work around some of those unmovable obstructions. By and large, the council embraced the event and approved the request.

“It’s kind of neat to see it come back after 40 years,” said Councilman Wayne Hartman. “This is one of those events we like to see here.”

Kite Loft owner and Maryland International Kite Expo representative Jay Knerr said the association was looking forward to returning to Ocean City.

“This started in 1978 and they love coming to Ocean City,” he said. “They came back in 2002 and 2005 and now 40 years later they want to come back and celebrate the anniversary. … Every year they have the convention in different cities all across the United States, but this will be one of the best attended in years.”