Daughters Of The American Revolution Gather For Maryland State Society’s Fall Forum

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) from across the state recently gathered at the Milestone Restaurant in Easton for the Maryland State Society’s Fall Forum. Attending from the General Levin Winder Chapter were Regent Patricia Ayers, Barbara May and Pat Arata, who is also DAR Conservation committee chair. Above, Arata, left, describes the benefits of pollinator gardens to Ayers and May.