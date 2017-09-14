Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Raises More Than $700 For Worcester County GOLD

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Ocean City offices recently raised more than $700 for the Worcester County GOLD program to purchase school supplies for more than 450 local students. Pictured, from left, are Lynn Mauk, CBRB branch vice president; Sandy Sipes, executive director of Worcester GOLD; Diana Martin, CBRB branch service coordinator; and Marianne Leizure, CBRB sales associate.