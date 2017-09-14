Justin Manganiello, This Week’s Bank Of Ocean City MVP For SD

by

This week’s Bank of Ocean City MVP for Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team is Justin Manganiello, who rushed for 65 yards on seven carries and had 13 tackles on defense in a loss to WiHi. The bank will make a donation in the player’s name to the school. Pictured, from left, are Bank of Ocean City’s Caleb Miller, Manganiello and Coach Bob Knox.