Seahawks Fall To WiHi In Defensive Battle

BERLIN- After a 42-0 blowout of Arcadia in the season opener, Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team lost a defensive struggle to Bayside South rival Wicomico, 8-3, at home last Friday.

The Seahawks’ offense fired on all cylinders in the opener against Arcadia, moving the ball at will in a 42-0 rout. However, defense was the name of the game in week two against Wicomico and Decatur came out on the losing end of an 8-3 game marred by turnovers and penalties by both teams.

Wicomico led 8-0 with the first half winding down before a field goal by Decatur’s John Ford cut the lead to 8-3 just before the second quarter expired. Neither team scored in the second half. Decatur recovered a fumble with just over two minutes left in the game with a chance to go down and take a late lead and possibly steal a victory, but the drive stalled and Wicomico held on for the 8-3 win. Next up for Decatur is a road game at Washington High on Friday.