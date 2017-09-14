Seahawks Fall To WiHi In Defensive Battle

by

BERLIN- After a 42-0 blowout of Arcadia in the season opener, Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team lost a defensive struggle to Bayside South rival Wicomico, 8-3, at home last Friday.

The Seahawks’ offense fired on all cylinders in the opener against Arcadia, moving the ball at will in a 42-0 rout. However, defense was the name of the game in week two against Wicomico and Decatur came out on the losing end of an 8-3 game marred by turnovers and penalties by both teams.

Wicomico led 8-0 with the first half winding down before a field goal by Decatur’s John Ford cut the lead to 8-3 just before the second quarter expired. Neither team scored in the second half. Decatur recovered a fumble with just over two minutes left in the game with a chance to go down and take a late lead and possibly steal a victory, but the drive stalled and Wicomico held on for the 8-3 win. Next up for Decatur is a road game at Washington High on Friday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.