Seahawks Edge Easton In Season Opener

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer season got the 2017 campaign off to a good start this week with an impressive 2-1 overtime win over Easton in the home opener on Tuesday.

Despite losing eight senior starters from last year’s team that went 11-2-2, the Seahawks enter the 2017 with a talented group of young players ready to make their own mark on the program. Decatur wasted no time getting its first real test of the season in the home opener against Bayside North power Easton on Tuesday and came away with a dramatic 2-1 overtime win. The Seahawks are scheduled to face Crisfield on the road on Friday, followed by a home game against Washington next Tuesday.