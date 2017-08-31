Macky’s Bar And Grill Owners Donate $10,000 To OC Lions’ Wound Troops Fund

Pam and Macky Stansell, owners of Macky’s Bar and Grill, have donated $10,000 to the Ocean City Lions’ Wounded Troops Fund and the 12th Annual “Wounded Troops” Golf Tournament, which is happening on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Ocean City Golf Club. The Stansells have financially supported the fundraiser and tournament from its inception. Macky Stansell, center, is pictured with Lions Ben Dawson and John Topfer.