The Resorter Revisited – September 1, 2017

Summer of 1967

“The newest, most modern lanes on the shore” was marketing the new Ocean Lanes on 71st Street.

In Dick Lohmeyer’s Salty Spray column were a number of tidbits, including this: “pity poor Halcolm Bailey. Since the remodeling of the beautiful new 8th Street Bailey’s Drug Store, Halcolm, like us other natives, can’t find a thing. Everything today is so efficient…”

Hosts Mr. and Mrs. Irwin Steele invited guests to the Tingle Motel in Fenwick Island where weekly rentals up to four people were available from $125 to $150 weekly.

The Plaid Drive-In’s home delivery service offered the following: “Traveling steamed crabs. Route men jingle the hard crab song daily as they pass through your neighborhood. They’ll be by again tonight! Look for them and pick up a box of this new delivery treat.”

This week’s “Resorter Girl” was Ann Hagy, who was also featured in her Villager bathing suit in the Hess Apparel advertisement.

A gala opening day was planned for June 24 to welcome campers and tenters to Frontier Town for another summer.