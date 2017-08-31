We Remember Those We Have Lost – September 1, 2017

Charles Allen Jerread

WHALEYVILLE — Charles Allen Jerread, age 66, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 at Easton Hospital in Easton.

Born in Milton, Del., he was the son of the late Brooks S. Jerread and Ethel Meding Jerread. He is survived by his adoring wife, Jean Hastings Jerread, and sons, Danny Wisniewski and his wife Tina of Frankford, Del., James A. Cardany and his wife Linda of Bristol, R.I. and Jeffrey M. Cardany and his wife Debbie of Orangevale, Calif. There are four grandchildren, Jalynne Cardany, Aiden, Destiny Klingensmith and Katelynn Klingensmith. Also surviving are three brothers, William Jerread, and his wife Karen of Seaford, Del., Larry Jerread and his wife Janet and Gary Jerread, sister in-law Shirley Hastings Johnson, and many nieces and nephews. He leaves also his beloved pet dog “Little Bud.”

Mr. Jerread had been a painting contractor and had worked as an environmental director at Gull Creek Retirement Community. He was a United States Army Veteran and had been a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. He was an AA member and had attended at the Joan Jenkins Foundation Center in West Ocean City. He loved hunting and was a member of the Twin Oaks Hunt Club in Powellville.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Pastor Dick Bunting will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville. A donation in his memory may be made to the Joan Jenkins Foundation PO Box 572 Ocean City, Md. 21843 or to the Worcester County Humane Society at PO Box 48 Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Dennis K. Atkinson, Sr.

OCEAN CITY — Dennis K. Atkinson, Sr. of Ocean City passed away at Coastal Hospice Center in Salisbury on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. He was 64. He is the son of June E. (Marion) Stubbs and the late John C. Atkinson, Sr.

Dennis was a graduate of Kent County High School. He served in the US Marines for seven years as a Harrier Mechanic stationed in Cherry Point, N.C. He then worked for Dover Equipment, George & Lynch and Tilcon as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He also owned his own home renovation/construction business Atkco Repair & Maintenance. In his free time, Dennis worked on vehicles, was a Nascar fan, and liked going to the casino. He was a very friendly, laid back person who was sometimes stubborn, and enjoyed life to the fullest. Dennis especially enjoyed times spent with his family and friends. In more recent years, one of his favorite past times was people watching at the beach, and his final dream was to live there, which he accomplished when he moved to Ocean City.

In addition to his father, Dennis is preceded in death by his brother, John C. Atkinson, Jr.

He is survived by his son, Dennis (Roberta) Atkinson, Jr.; grandchildren Amber Atkinson and Khrystyn Conard; great-grandchildren Landon, Riley and Elaina; sister Jo Ann Morris; and his close friends, Joe and Jennifer.

Memorial Services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, Del. 19952, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc. Visit www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign the condolence book.