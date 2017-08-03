Stay Out Of Ocean If Guards Off Duty

A number of serious incidents, including a preventable death, have taken place in the Atlantic Ocean over the last 10 days.

Amid a series of significant injuries was the Monday evening drowning of a 35-year-old Virginia man who went swimming around 7, about 90 minutes after the Ocean City Beach Patrol had ceased coverage.

It’s the first tragedy in the ocean this year, but there have been several close calls on the drowning front this summer. If it weren’t for the quick response and skills of the Ocean City Beach Patrol and Ocean City Fire Department, there would be more fatalities without question.

The beach patrol’s message that people should keep their feet in the sand until the guard is in the stand has reached a lot of people over the years. Unfortunately, the sad truth is not everyone listens or thinks it should apply to them. This week’s death was another sad reminder of that fact. That’s why the patrol’s devotion to education and prevention is so critical.

It’s important for everyone to remember this is a life-and-death issue. The ocean deserves your respect. As a matter of fact, it commands it. Never underestimate the power of the ocean. Beware of what it’s capable of and understand what you may encounter.

If you swim in the ocean this weekend, be sure to do it near a lifeguard stand and take a minute to learn what the conditions are on that given day. Currents run high often here and the ocean is different each day. It’s no place for a novice or the uneducated. Be smart and swim in front of a lifeguard stand.

A few suggestions to keep in mind that might just save your life in the ocean include:

— Never go in the water by yourself and make sure there are other swimmers or even surfers around in case of trouble.

— Stay out of the water at night.

— Never go in the ocean if you do not know how to swim.

— If you are caught in a rip current, swim parallel to shore and do not panic.

Ocean deaths are almost always preventable. This week’s tragedy should have never occurred. It happened as a result of poor judgment and a false sense of security fueled by overconfidence. It’s terribly sad and we prefer not to publish stories about people dying, particularly when it’s avoidable.

Do your part – be smart and be in touch with your own mortality. We do not want to be writing about you.