Randy Lee Ashcraft Hosts 10th Special Forces Group Reunion In Ocean City

Musician Randy Lee Ashcraft hosted a reunion in Ocean City of his 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne).  They served together at Fort Devens Massachusetts.  This was the first time they all got together in Ocean City. Pictured, from left, are Serafin “Serf” Tellis, Kurt Butler, Ashcraft, Jon Siverling, Sam Moncure and Roland Brotzman.