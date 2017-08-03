Police Quickly Locate Missing Man

OCEAN CITY — A concerning situation had a happy ending early Friday morning when a man who had been missing for several hours, touching off a multi-agency search in the uptown area, was located trying to find his way home.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer received a call from a female citizen reporting her 70-year-old husband was missing. Due to his recent medical history, there was concern for his well-being and an extensive search was conducted by OCPD officers with assistance from the Maryland State Police, the Ocean City Fire Department fire boat and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Northside Park and the surrounding streets.

Finally around 2 a.m., OCPD officers located the missing man in the area of 124th Street and Coastal Highway attempting to find his way to his residence. He was evaluated by Ocean City EMS and was transported back to his family.

