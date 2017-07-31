Investigation Underway After Body Found On Beach

Photo courtesy of Plim Plaza webcam

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detectives are on the scene at 2nd Street this morning conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered on the beach.

The Ocean City Public Works Department’s beach cleaning crews were wrapping up their overnight duties between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday when they discovered a deceased individual on the beach at 2nd Street. According to a reliable source, the deceased individual, which appears to be a young female, was buried in the sand with just a forearm and hand exposed.

The city maintenance crews alerted the OCPD and an investigation is active and ongoing. The beach is currently closed for about a half a block in both directions from the investigation scene. The body has been removed from the beach and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Maryland has been alerted and is on the scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.