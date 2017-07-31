Fundraising Effort Launched For Berlin Man After Neck Injury

OCEAN CITY — A Berlin man suffered serious injuries early Monday morning when he attempted to jump from an anchored boat near the Inlet in Ocean City.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, a 911 call came into Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) reporting Richard Wade Tesar, 30, of Berlin, had fallen from a boat anchored near the Inlet. Tesar was on board a 22-foot boat with six other people when he decided to jump off, according to an NRP release. He lost his footing and fell, suffering a severe injury to his neck.

First-responders from the Ocean City Fire Department stabilized Tesar and transferred him to a U.S. Coast Guard boat. The Coast Guard brought Tesar ashore and he was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma with critical injuries.

Just hours after the incident, a Go Fund Me page was already organized to raise funds for Tesar and his family with a goal of $5,000. The page can be found on the Go Fund Me site under Raising for Richie at https://www.gofundme.com/qmc7w8-raising-for-richie.