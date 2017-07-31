Fundraising Effort Launched For Berlin Man After Neck Injury

OCEAN CITY — A Berlin man suffered serious injuries early Monday morning when he attempted to jump from an anchored boat near the Inlet in Ocean City.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, a 911 call came into Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) reporting Richard Wade Tesar, 30, of Berlin, had fallen from a boat anchored near the Inlet. Tesar was on board a 22-foot boat with six other people when he decided to jump off, according to an NRP release. He lost his footing and fell, suffering a severe injury to his neck.

First-responders from the Ocean City Fire Department stabilized Tesar and transferred him to a U.S. Coast Guard boat. The Coast Guard brought Tesar ashore and he was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma with critical injuries.

Just hours after the incident, a Go Fund Me page was already organized to raise funds for Tesar and his family with a goal of $5,000. The page can be found on the Go Fund Me site under Raising for Richie at https://www.gofundme.com/qmc7w8-raising-for-richie.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.