Cops And Courts – July 28, 2017

Arrested Twice In Two Days

OCEAN CITY — A Nottingham woman was arrested twice in two days last weekend after first launching into an expletive-laced tirade at Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers during a routine seat belt traffic stop and then trashing the lobby of the Public Safety Building one day later.

Around 2 p.m. last Friday, an OCPD officer was conducting a seat belt enforcement detail in the area of North Division Street when he observed a vehicle with a passenger not wearing a seat belt. The officer asked the driver, later identified as Carmen Gilmore, 19, of Nottingham, Md., to pull over to which she said, “So why the [expletive deleted] are you pulling me over?” according to police reports. The officer told Gilmore the police were just doing seat belt checks and that he was going to issue her a warning and asked for her driver’s license.

Gilmore’s passenger was identified as Maurice Webster, 18, also of Nottingham. During the process of retrieving her license and handing it over to police, Gilmore reportedly continued to launch expletives and slurs at the police and said the reason officers pulled her over was racially driven. According to police reports, her cursing could be heard from half a block away and people from multiple nearby parking lots stopped to look.

At that point, Gilmore was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, but she resisted attempts to handcuff her. Meanwhile, Webster got out of the vehicle and attempted to prevent OCPD officers from arresting Gilmore. Webster was then arrested for hindering, but he continued to struggle with police attempting to take him into custody. After a few knee strikes, Webster was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Webster and Gilmore were eventually secured and placed in a transport van. According to police reports, when Gilmore was placed in the transport, she started kicking the sides of the van. When an OCPD officer opened the rear door and told her to stop kicking the van, she allegedly spit in the officer’s face intentionally, according to police reports.

Gilmore’s arrest last Friday afternoon was the first of two in the span of two days. Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Gilmore, who had been processed and released on recognizance from her arrest on Friday afternoon, was in the lobby of the Public Safety Building, apparently agitated and upset as she enquired about the status of Webster, who had not yet been released.

According to police reports, Gilmore’s incessant yelling and screaming at the civilian front desk staff caused the staff to retreat into a room adjacent to the front desk. When the door between the rooms was closed, OCPD officers heard a loud thud as Gilmore smacked the security glass with great force. When OCPD officers went into the lobby area, they observed Gilmore kick over a trash can, spilling its contents across the lobby floor.

Gilmore attempted to flee toward the main lobby doors, but she was apprehended and charged with disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property. During the process of applying handcuffs, Gilmore allegedly assaulted a public safety aide (PSA) and additional assault charges were added.

Hit-And-Run Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Frankford, Del. man was arrested on hit-and-run charges after rear-ending another vehicle on Coastal Highway last weekend and then allegedly resisted arrest after the collision.

Around 2:15 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol in the area of 59th Street heard a broadcasted description of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision at 56th Street and Coastal Highway. The officer located the suspected vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store and identified him as Marquel Knight, 23, of Frankford, Del.

The victim told police he was driving northbound Coastal Highway at 56th Street when Knight failed to control the speed of his white Mercedes and crashed into the rear of the victim’s truck, pushing it about three feet forward and causing damage to the truck. The victim told police both he and Knight exited their vehicles, and Knight reportedly told the victim there was no damage to the victim’s vehicle.

When the victim told Knight he was going to call the police and report the collision anyway, Knight got back in his vehicle and drove away from the scene, passing the victim’s truck in the bus lane. The victim told police Knight drove through a red light at 56th Street and again at 59th Street and continued heading north on Coastal Highway.

The victim told police he followed Knight north on Coastal Highway. The victim said Knight turned his lights off around 65th Street and made a turn. The victim continued to follow, but pulled into the Public Safety Building at 65th Street to report the hit-and-run collision. Knight and his vehicle were located a short time later at the convenience store at 59th Street.

The officer observed damage to Knight’s vehicle consistent with the description of the collision provided by the victim. During an interview with Knight, the officer detected an odor of alcoholic beverage from his breath and person and he exhibited signs of intoxication including glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Knight admitted consuming alcohol and admitted striking the victim’s vehicle and not remaining at the scene. The victim was brought to the convenience store and positively identified Knight. At that point, Knight was arrested for driving while impaired by alcohol and the hit-and-run crash.

When the officer attempted to take Knight into custody, he resisted, tensing his body and attempting to move away from the OCPD officer. A uniformed Maryland State Police trooper was also on hand and together they were able to subdue Knight and handcuff him while he continued to yell and scream. He was taken to the Public Safety Building for processing and a breath test revealed an alcohol concentration of .08.

Assault, Resisting Charges After Open Container

OCEAN CITY — A Frederick man was arrested on multiple charges, including assault and resisting arrest, this week after getting cited for an open container on the beach early Monday morning and then lying to police about his identity.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were on patrol in the area of 4th Street and the Boardwalk when they observed a large group of individuals on the beach. The officers advised the group the beach was closed and as the group members started moving off the beach, the officers observed two individuals with red plastic cups.

The officers told the two individuals with the cups to stand aside to talk to them and detected an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the cups. The two individuals were instructed to sit on the cement curb of the Boardwalk and one, who identified himself as Kobe Simms, refused because he did not want to get sand on his pants. Simms eventually complied and told the officers he was 23 years old and of legal drinking age. The officers informed Simms he was correct about the legal drinking age, but having an open container of alcohol on a public property was a violation of a city ordinance.

As the officer was speaking with Simms, he began to walk away and claimed the cup was not his and that he had just picked it up as trash to throw away. The officer overheard Simms tell another OCPD officer his birthdate was February 1998. The officer questioned Simms because he had just told police he was 23 and the 1998 birthdate would make him 17. The suspect then told police his birthday was actually February 2000 and that he was 17.

A short time later, OCPD officers informed the two suspects with the cups that they were going to be given citations for open container violations and that they would be handcuffed during the citation process and would have to return to trial. One suspect cooperated, but the other suspect who had identified himself as Simms tried to walk away and resisted as officers attempted to handcuff him.

As OCPD officers continued to attempt to handcuff Simms, he fought with police, striking one officer in the throat with his forearm before fleeing down the beach toward the ocean. The suspect was tackled in the sand and taken into custody. Meanwhile, a large group of people on the Boardwalk gathered to watch the scene.

The suspect, now handcuffed, was brought back to the curb side of the Boardwalk and a search of his person turned up a driver’s license identifying him as Anthony Collins, 23, of Frederick. A background check revealed Collins had a warrant out for being in violation of parole. He was charged with providing fraudulent information to avoid prosecution, assault and resisting arrest.

Drunk Driver Destroys Property While In Custody

OCEAN CITY — A Baldwin, Md. man, arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated this week, had additional malicious destruction of property charges tacked on after allegedly destroying a desk and chain constraint at police headquarters during booking.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol in the area of 70th Street observed a vehicle driving without its front headlights lit. The officer watched as the vehicle headed east on 70th Street and accelerated and spun its wheels. The officer stopped the vehicle and made contact with its driver, identified as Alexander Sample, 17, of Baldwin, Md.

According to police reports, Sample exhibited signs of intoxication including a “1,000 yard stare.” He had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and could not stand without holding himself up on the trunk of his car. The officer attempted to administer field sobriety tests, but Sample became angry and began shouting at police. At one point, he rolled up his sleeve and took a fighting stance as if he was preparing for an altercation.

Sample was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Public Safety Building for processing. During processing, Sample allegedly took the chain connecting the handcuffs on his wrists in front of him and destroyed the top of the intoximeter desk by repeatedly pulling at the laminate cover with the chain.

Sample was then moved to the bench in the holding area and was secured to the wall with a chain connected to his handcuffs. Sample was then able to pull the chain from the wall and destroy the connection.

Unruly Suspect Scraps With Cops

OCEAN CITY — An unruly Glen Burnie man had to be tased twice this week after punching two Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers in the face who were trying to take him into custody for disturbing the peace.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, OCPD officers on patrol in the area of 4th Street were approached by a female who advised police she needed assistance because her daughter’s boyfriend was out of control. The female told police the suspect, later identified as Ryan Jordan, 25, of Glen Burnie, had been yelling and trying to kick in the door of their hotel room.

Another officer had responded to the same location for the same complaint earlier, but had been unable to locate and interview Jordan.

OCPD officers located Jordan hours later after being approached by the victim’s mother. When OCPD officers attempted to take down Jordan’s information, he allegedly became unruly and yelled expletives at police, which began to draw a crowd. At that point, officers attempted to take Jordan into custody, but he continued to resist and punched one officer in the face with a closed fist.

An OCPD public safety aide (PSA) was able to tackle Jordan to the ground and OCPD officers continued to attempt to handcuff him as he resisted. An OCPD officer deployed his Taser, but the Taser did not hit make contact with the suspect. The PSA continued to wrestle with Jordan, who struck a second officer in the face with a closed fist. OCPD officers were eventually able to handcuff Jordan, but during that process, a cord from one officers radio got caught in the handcuffs and one cuff had to be removed to get the cord out.

Once the handcuff was removed, Jordan resumed fighting with the officers and once again was taken to the ground. As he continued to resist, another officer deployed his Taser and this time the Taser hit its mark, bringing Jordan into compliance. He was charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.