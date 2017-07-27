Avery Hall Insurance And The Selective Insurance Group Foundation Join Forces To Support Salvation Army Richard Hazel Youth Center

Avery Hall Insurance Group and The Selective Insurance Group Foundation joined forces to support the positive efforts of the Salvation Army Richard Hazel Youth Center through a $1,000 grant. Pictured, from left, are Major Vic Tidman, Salvation Army Commander; Kevin Hayes, Avery Hall Insurance vice president; Joe Gast, Avery Hall Insurance president; and Willie Downing, Salvation Army Richard Hazel Youth Center Director.