Worcester County School Board Names New Attorney

NEWARK – School system officials appointed a new attorney last week after thanking attorney James Almand for nearly three decades of service.

Worcester County Board of Education officials announced that attorney Heather Stansbury would take over Almand’s role as school system attorney in August. Almand steps down from the position after 27.5 years.

“We’re going to miss you,” school board member Sara Thompson said.

Almand said he was not retiring but did want to slow down a bit and opted to relinquish his role as the school system’s legal representative.

“With Lou Taylor as superintendent and a strong school board, it just seemed like the right time,” he said.

Steve Price, the school system’s chief operating officer, included among personnel changes the news that Almand was stepping down.

“It’s a bittersweet day for us …” Price said. “He has never once been too busy to answer a phone call. He has been outstanding for a number of years and we will certainly miss him.”

Superintendent Lou Taylor also acknowledged Almand’s work.

“I don’t’ know many jurisdictions that have had an attorney in that seat for that many years,” he said. “Jim’s been committed to the board and the kids.”

Taylor said that even during his time as a principal at Stephen Decatur, he’d appreciated Almand’s willingness to answer questions and the fact that he was available whenever needed.

“That’s critical because most of the time when we have to call an attorney it’s not about the Orioles losing last night,” he said. “It’s usually something pretty serious and you’re wanting that advice quickly.”

Almand, who has worked with four superintendents, said he’d enjoyed his time with the Worcester County Board of Education.

“From the top down they’re a fine group of people,” he said. “Worcester County is really blessed with the personnel in the school system.”

He pointed out that many of the problems and issues the public heard of in school systems on the other side of the state never arose in Worcester.

“That’s largely due to the cooperative, respectful, problem-solving attitude of the superintendents and the people who have served on the board,” he said.

Stansbury, a Baltimore native who attended Towson University and the University of Baltimore School of Law, has been with Ayres, Jenkins, Gordy & Almand for several years. Taylor said he served with Stansbury on a number of community organization boards.

“I’ve been extremely impressed with her work ethic, with her levelheadedness and her thoughtfulness on issues,” Taylor said.