Maryland Delegate Carozza Visits Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

At the July 5, 2017 weekly meeting, Maryland Delegate Mary Beth Carozza visited the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City and thanked the club for its involvement with children. She specifically signaled out the new Kiwanis Aktion Club at the Worcester County Developmental Center and how the “in house” program where the members who have disabilities are able to work and earn a paycheck for the work they do “in house” at WCDC giving them a real sense of accomplishment. She is pictured with Kiwanis Club President Barbara Peletier.