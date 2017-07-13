Ahlquist Inducted As Newest Member Of The Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

June 28 was an especially good day because Edward Ahlquist of Ocean Pines was inducted as the newest member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. He’s pictured at his induction with Kiwanis Membership Chair Pat Winkelmayer, his sponsor Kitty Wrench and Kiwanis President Barbara Peletier.