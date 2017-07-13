Ahlquist Inducted As Newest Member Of The Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The discussion of a major renovation of the downtown recreation complex was renewed this week with a lot of moving parts and no clear cut answers. During a Recreation and Parks Committee meeting on Tuesday, the future redesign of the downtown park complex was taken up again and ended with a few… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — The future of Ocean City's midtown firehouse at 74th Street remains much in doubt this week after a rather terse debate about the direction in which to head for the facility. In March, the Mayor and Council had before them four proposed bids for preliminary design, engineering and cost analysis for replacing…
OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week reversed course and approved, although somewhat reluctantly, a proposal to install as many as 12 new cell phone towers on the Boardwalk after getting assurances the project included increased lighting and security cameras. Back in April, the private sector company Crown Castle came before the Mayor and Council…
OCEAN CITY — The good news on the short-term vacation rental issue in Ocean City is the majority of renters are acquiring the requisite business license and likely remitting the appropriate room tax, but resort officials are preparing to go after the scofflaws that are not. For about two years, Ocean City officials have been…