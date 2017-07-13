Things I Like – July 14, 2017

A pool dip first thing in the morning

Cold fruit on the beach

A relaxing afternoon after yard work in the morning

When things are simple

Carryout lunch from Berlin Organics

Sunrises any time of year

Board games with my kids

A week without one meeting

Steamed crabs once a week

A dog on a boat

Low tide beach days

