Voices From The Readers – July 7, 2017

Ocean noise that is 100,000 times more intense than a jet engine? This barrage of noise from seismic surveys off our coasts, home to numerous species of marine animals will be catastrophic. Those animals that depend on sound to communicate, reproduce and feed will suffer hearing loss as well as loss of habitat; there will be beach strandings, and many will die. Migration will be affected. For whales and dolphin, being able to hear is a life or death matter. Oceana states that by the government’s own estimation, researchers will be permitted to injure 138,500 whales and dolphins. Millions more marine animals will be affected, including zooplankton, a vital food source for countless marine species. Six species in the survey zones are already endangered.

Cassandra Ornell, a scientist at Clean Ocean Action, a New Jersey environmental coalition, told journalist David Kirby, “These multiple seismic surveys … could lead to cumulative, long-term impacts to marine life, especially endangered species such as the North Atlantic right whale and the loggerhead sea turtle.”

Intense underwater sound pulses can cause “temporary or permanent hearing loss in marine mammals, as well as stress, neurological effects, gas, bubble formation in the blood or tissues and other types of organ or tissue damage,” according to the National Marine Fisheries Service.

The Surfrider Foundation, an environmental group with a mission to protect our oceans, released a statement, “Seismic air gun testing will cause catastrophic impacts to the marine ecosystem, including injury or death to hundreds of thousands of whales and dolphins. It will also set the stage for offshore drilling off the Atlantic coast, a dirty and dangerous practice that threatens the health of our oceans and coastal communities. Offshore drilling is inherently polluting and dangerous, and it will not solve our nation’s energy needs. According to the Department of Energy, fully developing all of our recoverable offshore oil reserves would lower gas prices by only 3 cents. Is such a tradeoff worth the risk to our coastal economies, including tourism, recreation, and commercial fishing, which generate billions of dollars in annual revenue?”

Seismic blasts will be tragic for animals and ecosystems, as well as negatively impact communities and businesses dependent on the ocean for livelihoods. The fishing industry will suffer from these air gun blasts, which kill fish eggs and larvae and scare fish from their habitats. Coastal tourism will certainly ‘feel’ the impact of these blasts as well.

The “end game” of seismic testing is offshore drilling, which will lead to more destruction – loss of habitat for ocean animals, climate change and ocean acidification. Has the federal government forgotten the 2010 Horizon Gulf oil spill? Gulf Coast communities haven’t. It is the largest oil spill in the oil industry’s history. The incident resulted in not only permanent environmental damage, but the “corrective” Corexit dispersant has been a disaster in itself, causing health and environmental damage. Maryland can’t afford an oil spill. Who wants to visit an oil-covered beach?

If another country took this action off our coasts, with these consequences for our environment, wildlife and businesses, we would consider it an act of terrorism.

We need to prevent seismic testing off the Atlantic coast. It’s irresponsible, and an incredibly misguided, lethal action – for animals, ecosystems and us. It’s a potential death knell for businesses and tourism that rely on the Atlantic as well. Our beautiful Maryland coast is at risk. Take action here: https://secured.surfrider.org/action/engagement?actionId=AR0009440&id=701i00000018YoU

Jane Langrall Robinson

(The writer is the treasurer of the Surfrider Foundation-Ocean City Chapter.)

New Article Suggestion

First off, I enjoy reading The Dispatch, especially the “Things I Like” column.

I spend many hours walking and enjoying the Boardwalk, reading the tributes (bench markers) dedicated to the family or a family member. In fact, one of Ocean City’s council members ran for election using a family slogan — “It starts in the home.”

With that in mind, I would like to make a suggestion for an additional weekly spot in The Dispatch. Perhaps call the article “The Bench Marker.” Print a picture of a bench marker and include as a follow-up a very short story or note telling something of an update or more of what is behind the particular Boardwalk bench marker. Many of these engraved markers are the classic, “Thanks for the Memories.”

I think readers would find it interesting, especially the theme on most markers – family and friends.

Ocean City prides itself on being a family vacation resort. How better to show it than to display family, memories, loved ones, and friends that made Ocean City a family resort.

Paul Neal

Selbyville

Public Funds Used For Horse Slaughter

As constituents of the first congressional district of Maryland, which includes Harford County, Cecil County, parts of Carroll County and the Eastern Shore, our congressman, Andy Harris, is a member of the House Appropriations Committee. This committee is responsible for voting on the Agriculture Appropriations bill for each fiscal year. Since 2005, an amendment to this annual bill has prohibited federal taxpayer money from funding horse slaughter plant inspections, thereby preventing them from legally operating in the U.S.

Horse slaughter plants have an infamous history of negatively impacting the nation’s economy and environment. According to the Animal Law Coalition, our government spent approximately $5,000,000 of American taxpayer funds annually to conduct USDA inspections of the last three operating, foreign-owned horse slaughter plants before they closed in 2007. Waste from horse slaughter plants polluted local waterways and overwhelmed community sewage plants. Surrounding communities suffered a serious decrease in property values. The economic and environmental burdens that horse slaughter plants inflict far outweigh any perceived benefit. The methods used to slaughter horses are very cruel and painful.

Finally, if this funding is not blocked, the result will be the sale of horsemeat for human consumption overseas in spite of the fact that, due to the drugs which horses are routinely given, horsemeat is very unhealthy for human consumption. I urge every constituent in Representative Harris’s district who opposes horse slaughter to make your voice heard. Call or email his office at 202-225-5311, www.harris.house.gov/contact/email and ask him to vote yes on the FY 2018 amendment to ban the use of our tax dollars for horse slaughter.

Concerned volunteers and employees of Worcester County Humane Society

OC’s Support Welcomed

For 50 consecutive years this year, the Mayor and Council, the business community and residents of Ocean City have welcomed the Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA) to enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer. We are very thankful for the partnership that has developed and sincerely thank our many friends at Maryland’s beautiful beach.

Michael A. Davis

(The writer is the immediate past president of the MSFA.)

A Memorable Sight

The weather was gorgeous during the week of June 25, so we opened the doors and windows to let in the fresh salty ocean air (and reduce electrical consumption). Much to our chagrin we had to endure the loud Coastal Highway noise from vehicles with enhanced exhausts.

We will never understand the rationale for this noise pollution, with the potential for future hearing loss. The sunsets were spectacular. You can see how enjoyable O.C. is when you stop moving and look up or out. That’s truly a memorable sight.

Frank Barletta

Ocean City and Silver Spring