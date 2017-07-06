Ocean Pines Racquet Sports Hosts Block Party

VIDEO
OCEAN CITY — For the second time in a week, a rare whale shark, the largest fish in the world, was spotted off the coast of Ocean City and this time lucky observers actually got to jump in the ocean and swim with the majestic creature. Local angler Josh Schleupner of Hebron and his family,…
OCEAN CITY – Blue trash cans adorned with themed artwork will be placed along the beaches of Ocean City within the next two weeks as part of a pilot program that promotes both an anti-litter campaign and a beautification initiative. The pilot program, entitled Art “Can” Clean Beaches, takes its inspiration from a Florida-based nonprofit…
OCEAN CITY — After a federal judge last month ruled the supposed winner of the white marlin division in the 2016 White Marlin Open (WMO) was not entitled to the record $2.8 million prize, that money will now be redistributed to the winners in several other categories representing significant increases for some winning anglers. In…
OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week renewed the contract with the town’s advertising agency, sparking a debate about the demographics Ocean City should be targeting including median household income. The Mayor and Council on Monday exercised an option to renew Ocean City’s contract with the advertising agency MGH for another three years. The town’s…
