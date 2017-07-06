What’s Your Sign? July 7, 2017

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You clever Ewes and Rams love nothing more than to rise to a challenge. So, by all means, if you feel sure about your facts, step right up and defend your side of the issue.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You’ve done some great work recently. Now it’s time to reward yourself with something wonderful, perhaps a day at a spa or a night out with someone very special.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You love to talk, but don’t forget to make time to do a little more listening, otherwise you could miss out on an important message someone might be trying to send you.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Your aspect indicates some uncertainty about one of your goals. Use this period of shifting attitudes to reassess what you really want and what you’re ready to do to get it.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your social life is picking up, and you’ll soon be mingling with old friends and making new ones. But ‘twixt the fun times, stay on top of changing workplace conditions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A trusted friend offers understanding as you vent some long-pent-up feelings. Now, move on from there and start making the changes you’ve put off all this time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You might well feel uneasy as you face a difficult situation involving someone close to you. But you know you’re doing the right thing, so stick with your decision.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You’re a good friend to others. Now is the time to allow them to be good friends to you. Rely on their trusted advice to help you get through an uncertain period.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Family and friends are always important, but especially so at this time. Despite your hectic workplace schedule, make a real effort to include them in your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): That project you’ve been working on is almost ready for presentation. But you still need some information from a colleague before you can consider it done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Don’t let those negative attitudes that have sprung up around you drain your energies. Shrug them off, and move ahead with the confidence that you can get the job done.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Aspects favor some dedicated fun time for the hardworking Piscean. A nice, refreshing plunge into the social swim can recharge your physical and emotional batteries.

BORN THIS WEEK: You love to travel and be with people. You probably would be happy as a social director on a cruise ship.

