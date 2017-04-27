Awards Keep Coming For Former Mallard

Former Worcester Prep standout Alex Bruder, now a senior at Queens University of Charlotte, this week was named to the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) All-Conference team one week after being named SAC Offensive Player of the Week. Photo courtesy Queens University

BERLIN- Former Worcester Prep standout lacrosse player Alex Bruder continues to pile up awards and honors in her senior season at Queens University of Charlotte including being named to the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) All Conference team just one week after being named SAC Offensive Player of the Week.

Bruder was one of eight Queens University players named to the SAC All-Conference Team when the announcement was made this week. She led Queens this season with 45 goals and recorded eight assists for 52 total points. Her 45 goals ranked seventh in the conference. She also totaled 17 ground balls, caused 15 turnovers and won 33 draw controls. Her naming to the All-Conference team came just one week after she was honored with the SAC Offensive Player of the Week award.

Bruder scored nine goals and recorded two assists during a pair of wins by the Royals last week. Bruder scored four goals, recorded two assists, grabbed three ground balls and forced two turnovers in Queens’ win over Mount Olive. In her next game, Bruder scored five goals, grabbed two ground balls and won three draw controls in a win over Coker.

For Bruder, last week’s SAC Offensive Player of the Week award was the second time this year she collected the honor. Bruder also won the award back in early March. With Bruder’s help, Queens University of Charlotte went undefeated in the South Atlantic Conference for the fourth straight year. The Royals are competing in the SAC tournament this weekend with an eye on a return trip to the NCAA tournament.