Worcester Girls End Three-Game Skid

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team beat Calverton, 17-11, last Saturday on alumni day to end a three-game skid.

The Mallards started the season on fire, winning their first five games to get out to a quick 5-0 start. However, the Worcester girls hit a little mid-season slump with some heavyweights on their schedule and dropped three in a row. The skid included a 13-4 loss to Bayside North power Queen Anne’s, a narrow 11-9 loss to old rival Saints Peter and Paul and a 13-7 loss to crosstown rival Stephen Decatur.

The Worcester girls rebounded nicely, however, with a 17-11 win over visiting Calverton last week on alumni weekend to improve to 6-3. The Mallards will face Sussex Tech on the road on Monday, followed by a home game on senior day against Salisbury School and a regular season finale against Cape Henlopen before the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) tournament begins.