Resort Community Mourning OC Firefighter’s Death

Alan Schweitzer's gear is pictured outside the OCFD headquarters Friday. Photo by Mick Chester

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fire Department and the entire resort community on Friday is mourning the loss of a popular, long-time firefighter-paramedic who lost his life in an off-duty motorcycle accident in Georgetown, Del. on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) firefighter-paramedic H. Alan Schweitzer, 62, of Laurel, Del., was operating his Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on East Trap Pond Road in Georgetown approaching the intersection at Piney Grove Road. A 2004 Ford Explorer operated by Yajiria Quintana-Tinoco, 31, of Seaford was traveling east on Piney Grove Road and stopped at the posted stop sign, but failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and entered the intersection directly into the path of Schweitzer’s motorcycle.

Schweitzer, a 15-year veteran with the OCFD, was unable to avoid the collision and struck the right front of the Ford Explorer in the intersection. Schweitzer, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was ejected from the motorcycle upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Explorer and her two juvenile passengers were not injured in the collision.

Throughout the afternoon on Thursday, word about the accident spread quickly among the resort’s firefighters and paramedics and the entire Ocean City community about the sudden and tragic passing of the popular Schweitzer. Schweitzer, who worked on the OCFD’s A-shift was a brother and friend to his colleagues in the firehouse.

“Sometimes there are no words to express the feelings of sadness and grief you have, and the sudden loss of Alan Schweitzer is one of those instances,” said Assistant Chief Eric Peterson, who started his career in Ocean City with Schweitzer.

Schweitzer was a popular figure in the department for his knowledge, experience and mentorship of younger firefighters.

“He was a brother to all of us in the fire service and our hearts are broken by his passing,” said OCFD Captain Nick Kinhart, who was Schweitzer’s supervisor on the A-shift. “We will miss his stories about his family, in particular his grandson Toby.”

OCFD Chief Chris Larmore said the sudden loss effects not only the department, but the entire community.

“The department lost a member of its service family,” he said. “Our deepest sympathies go out to Alan’s family and our prayers for comfort and peace will remain with them through the days ahead.”