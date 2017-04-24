Worcester County Mourns Jail Warden’s Death

Garry Mumford was promoted to Worcester County Jail warden six years ago.

(Editor’s Note: The following is a press release and statement from Worcester County government.)

SNOW HILL — It is with heavy hearts that we honor the memory of our dear friend and colleague, Worcester County Jail Warden Garry Mumford, who passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017, after a brief illness.

Warden Mumford, who was born on November 28, 1959, graduated from Salisbury University, with a bachelor’s degree in social work in 1981. After graduating, he served as a military police investigator, juvenile investigator, and drug investigator in the United States Army from 1982 to 1987.

He joined the Worcester County team in late 1987, as an investigator with the State’s Attorney’s Office. During that time, he attended the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy at Wor-Wic Community College, where he earned certification as a law enforcement officer by December 1988. In December 2000, he was promoted to the position of assistant warden/security and custody officer at the County Jail, and in April 2011 he was promoted to warden, after former Warden Ira F. “Buck” Shockley retired from the County.

Warden Mumford was known for his professionalism, his commitment, and his courteous treatment of all. His leadership played a key role in the Worcester County Jail having been recognized consecutively for the past 14 years with the Recognition of Achievement Award from the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards (MCCS) for achieving 100% compliance with Maryland regulations for the quality of service he and his staff provided. He was known and respected throughout the state for his fair, humane, and respectful treatment of all at the Jail, from the inmates to their families and friends, to their attorneys and to anyone else involved.

“Last night Worcester County lost Warden Garry Mumford,” Commission President Jim Bunting said. “Garry was a dedicated and highly respected leader in our community. On a personal level, we have been friends since we were young boys. I will miss Garry. God bless him and his family.”

Warden Mumford was especially proud of his staff, quickly giving them credit for the high standards to which he held his agency. After receiving the most recent MCCS award, Warden Mumford said of his staff, “The County is fortunate to have this wonderful group of employees who care about the quality of services provided at the Jail.”

Again in 2016, he said publicly of his staff, “The correctional officers at any correctional facility have the awesome responsibility of serving, managing, and safeguarding the welfare of inmates each and every day, and our officers here at the Worcester County Jail do it in such a way that all of us should be proud.”

“Warden Mumford led our team for the past six years,” Assistant Warden Donna Bounds said. “As our leader, he gave his heart and soul to everyone he encountered on a daily basis. Warden Mumford provided strong leadership and was a great teacher, but most of all a great friend. The Worcester County Jail is struggling today with this tremendous loss of our leader and friend.”

In addition to his leadership at the Jail, Warden Mumford was also extremely active in the community. He was a member of the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Directors and former Worcester County Board of Education member. His professional and volunteer contributions made a positive impact on those of all ages. He is survived by his cherished wife of more than 19 years and retired Clerk of Court employee, Faith.