Voices From The Readers – April 21, 2017

Editor:

I have to chuckle when reading, “OC Council Hears Second Wind Farm Proposal…” the council’s grave concerns that the proposed wind farms will be a pox on ones undisturbed and uncluttered Atlantic Ocean vistas.

People don’t seem to mind the obnoxious water towers (beach ball excluded), electric poles and substations that provide needed amenities. Why does the council believe that cheaper, cleaner, pollution free and endlessly renewable wind energy would cause such a calamity? The only issue impeding an advancement of environmental clarity is the view? The view?

The ocean experience and environment isn’t some static highway, never to be driven upon or expanded, but a kinetic, vibrant and exhilarating wonderment. One gazes at fishing boats driving across the sapphire asphalt, a floating flashing blinking sales pitching sign boat, flying banners selling food, fun and 2 for 1’s, kites of all shapes, styles, and colors darting across the tranquil azure skies like Jedi fighters, noisy rocket boats snorting whale like plumes and footballs, Frisbees and volley balls tossed, passed, and downed, like salad, crabs and shots.

All these activities interfere with the view, yet meld invisible into the ocean gazer, who, mesmerized and enchanted, thinks the universal soliloquy of every Ocean City gazer, “Wow, can’t see this back home.”

Let us take this opportunity to demonstrate to the entire country that Ocean City is willing to lead the East Coast to cheaper, cleaner, pollution free and endlessly renewable off shore wind driven energy. I’m tired of only seeing boats, rockets and kites. Show some vibrant, daring and creative leadership – add windmill wonderments to our ocean canvas view, so in the future they’ll say, “Wow, can’t see this back home.”

Mark Ferragamo

Embrace Wind Farm

Editor:

Now that U.S. Wind has offered to move its proposed wind farm a further five miles offshore to reduce its visibility, it’s time for us all to say, yes.

Yes to jobs, yes to a cleaner environment, yes to improved health, yes to curbing sea-level rise and ever-more-severe storms. The $5 million price tag to buy the extra distance is a drop in the bucket over the 25-year project life and a cost I am willing to accept for the sake of safe, clean energy.

If Maryland does not seize this pioneering opportunity, it will pass us by and go elsewhere.

Peter Yungbluth

Easton

Correcting Misinformation

Editor:

I would like to address the article written in last week’s issue of The Dispatch regarding Town Cats, a non-profit cat rescue group requesting funding from the county. There were several mistakes printed.

The first and foremost was that Oliver was positive for rabies. Oliver was one of my colony cats who was up to date on his rabies vaccination. A cat cannot be tested for rabies without first killing him and cutting his head off and sending it across the bridge. The article stated that Alley Cat Allies, the nation’s leading experts on feral cats, was behind threats and an assault on an animal control officer. I contacted Alley Cat Allies for legal and professional help to save Oliver’s life. Alley Cat Allies in no way ever condoned any one to assault an officer or to send threatening emails. This organization puts the word out that an innocent animal is going to be killed and encouraged the nation to contact the Worcester County Commissioners to step in and stop Oliver from being killed. The Worcester County Animal Control’s own law states that if you suspect a cat has come in contact with a rabid animal, that cat must be quarantined for a period of six months. I begged and pleaded with Animal Control as well as with the Health Department to allow me to do exactly what their own law states, but they were determined to take Oliver’s life, just to the prove the point they could. The officer in question was not assaulted. My friend simply took back the piece of paper that had his address on it, as the officer in question was being a bully and refused to give my friend his name and badge number. The officer deliberately put his hand over his badge so his name could not be read. I tried to go before the county commissioners to save Oliver but they refused to allow me to be placed on the agenda.

I am a tax paying citizen of Worcester County. I provide free service to this county by spaying/neutering and vaccinating hundreds of cats and educating this county to the benefits of early spay/neuter. Instead of Animal Control working with me to end the overpopulation of cats, they choose to bury their heads in the sand and practice the outdated — round up and kill free roaming cats. Thirty-nine other states across America and 600 counties have accepted and embraced trap/neuter/return. My question is why won’t this county.

As far as the local groups not working together, I would like a retraction on that. Town Cats and Community Cats Coalition do work together, sharing resources, fostering and caring for each other’s cats, sharing traps and trips to the clinic and helping the many calls for help. The other group whose name I will not mention does not share the same philosophy as we do in that they will not help stray/feral cats. Commissioner Bertino wants to know if Town Cats supported me in trying to help save Oliver. What does that have to do with them applying for a grant when they are about saving all cats? So let me get this right, if you stand up for an animal you will be penalized? Town Cats and myself are non-profits but we do not have the big budget or get nearly the amount in donations as our local humane society does, yet we are the ones with our boots on the ground, crawling under porches, going into the woods, getting ticks and scratches from the thick underbrush trying to rescue cats. We are paying for the county’s overpopulation of cats out of our own pockets. It seems to me that the commissioners will approve new breweries, new hotels, new restaurants, but they simply won’t allow anyone to come before them to help better the life of a living breathing creature who has a heart and soul.

I will continue to fight for these cats who have no voice.

Susan Coleman

(The writer is the director of the Community Cats Coalition.)

Volunteers Saluted

Editor:

Right here in our community, nearly 200 trained volunteers are working with Coastal Hospice and giving selflessly to others who are nearing life’s end. They give of themselves to ensure that our friends, neighbors, and family members under hospice care find dignity, hope, and love. Our community is a more compassionate place because of their service.

April 23-29 is National Volunteer Week, and every single volunteer deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgement.

Coastal Hospice volunteers are integral members of the hospice team. They serve our patients and their families in their own homes or at assisted living or nursing homes throughout the Lower Shore. They also assist in the office, help with outreach, give their time at the Coastal Hospice Thrift Shop in Berlin, and much more.

When visiting patients, our volunteers play games, read books, look through photo albums, listen to favorite stories, dress like Santa, drive to the store or barber shop, or go for a ride to the beach.

Hospice volunteers also support family caregivers during one of life’s most stressful periods. They’ll sit with patients and give caregivers a break to take some much-needed time off to have coffee with a friend, go to a movie, attend a family event, or simply rest.

An estimated 430,000 trained volunteers give more than 19 million hours of service every year in hospices across the country, reports the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. During National Volunteer Week, these dedicated individuals deserve our appreciation.

To all of our Coastal Hospice volunteers, a grateful “thank you.”

Many of you have seen firsthand the value of hospice care at the end of a loved one’s life journey. We are always welcoming new volunteers. If you are interested in helping out your neighbors, please call 410-742-8732 or go to CoastalHospice.org.

Sally Rankin

Salisbury

(The writer is the volunteer coordinator for Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care.)