GPS To Remain On OC Golf Course Carts

OCEAN CITY — Global Positioning Systems (GPS) will remain on the golf carts at Eagle’s Landing, Ocean City’s municipal course, after resort officials last week agreed to continue to fund the amenity.

During a budget work session last week covering Eagle’s Landing, a debate started over the validity of keeping the GPS systems on the golf carts at a lease price of $25,000. The GPS devices on the carts allow golfers to track distances to the hole, hole layouts and other pertinent information, but they are slowly becoming obsolete because so many golfers are now relying on cell phone apps for the same information.

Mayor Rick Meehan questioned if it was possibly time to eliminate the GPS systems on the golf carts at Eagle’s Landing, pointing out the expense of the amenity at $25,000 for the lease from the private provider and the fact more and more golfers are now relying on golf course information including distance and course conditions, for example, on their cell phones and other hand-held devices.

It was learned last week aside from the benefits for the golfers in terms of determining distance and wind speed and direction, for example, the GPS systems on the carts had added course management benefits. The GPS systems on the carts allow Eagle’s Landing officials to track the locations of each cart and manage the pace of play on the course.

It was also learned last week the private provider is essentially phasing out the current system and there could be a time in the future when the GPS systems on the carts are no longer available. The private company continues to provide service, but is no longer making the current systems.

After considerable debate last week, the council instructed Eagle’s Landing PGA Professional Bob Croll and Superintendent Joe Perry to contact the private provider to see if there was wiggle room on the lease price, given the uncertainty of the system’s future. During a budget wrap-up session last Friday, Croll and Perry told the council they had contacted the company, but had not yet received an answer on an adjusted price in the two days between the work session and the wrap-up. Croll said the system even at $25,000 was a value for Eagle’s Landing because it saved on labor costs and allowed course officials to manage the pace of play, thereby improving the experience for visitors.

Given the obvious benefits from a customer standpoint, including a recent award for Eagle’s Landing as the top course in Maryland in terms of customer service, the council voted unanimously to keep funding for the GPS systems in the budget and urged course officials to continue to negotiate a better price.