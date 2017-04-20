Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Representatives Visit Berlin Intermediate School

On April 11, representatives from the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra made a trip to Berlin Intermediate School to teach master classes to fifth and sixth graders who play the violin, viola and cello. Each group of students met with the MSO professional musician who plays a similar instrument. This outreach program was paid for by Michael Jahnigen, a generous donor. Pictured are Corbin Denk, Juwan Carelock, Gavin Stearn, Aiden Foley, Hayden Mills and MSO cellist Devree Lewis.