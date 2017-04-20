Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Representatives Visit Berlin Intermediate School

OCEAN PINES – Officials in Ocean Pines have decided to remove a proposed family night function from the community’s adults-only swimming pool this summer after actions taken by the acting general manager to change pool operations without the knowledge of the board created uproar among some residents. In a special meeting last week to hear… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — A little over a week after voting to eliminate or at least redirect the $5,000 dedicated as prize money for the first white marlin of the season, the city's elected officials voted to restore the funding and vowed to work with the fishing community to better market the annual milestone. Two weeks…
OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week got a closer look at a second proposed offshore wind energy farm that includes fewer turbines further offshore, but still weren't keen on the proposal and asked the developer to consider moving even further off the coast. The Mayor and Council on Monday got an in-depth presentation from…
BERLIN – Pooch Palooza will return to Worcester County this weekend for a two-day event that caters to canines. Now entering their third festival, Delmarva Unleashed Producer Sandy Phillips said the publication's event continues to add games and competitions as Pooch Palooza grows. The event will take place on the grounds of Frontier Town, between…