Decatur Track Teams Dominate Home Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity track teams turned in strong performances in their home meet last week with the boys finishing first and the girls finished second overall in terms of team scores.

In the 100, Tah’jeem Woodland was first and Avonte Purnell finished sixth. Woodland was also first in the 200 and the 400, continuing his recent dominance in the short-distance sprints. Chad Fischer also finished seventh in the 400. In the 800, Cameron James finished first, while Richard Poist was seventh and Patrick Reid was 10th. Cameron was fourth in the 1,600 while Jack Reimer finished sixth. Reimer also finished third in the 3,200.

In the 110 hurdles, Andre Andrews was seventh. Andrews also finished ninth in the 300 hurdles. In the relays, the Decatur team including Wyatt Davy, Daymont Mercer, Montrel Moore and Purnell finished first. In the 4×200, Mercer, Moore, Purnell and William Thompson finished second. In the 4×400, Davy, Fischer, Thompson and Woodland finished first. In the 4×800, Carl Echols, Brandon Juarez, Carter McClendon and Nicholas Thompson finished fifth.

In the boys’ field events, Davy finished third in the high jump, while Spencer Carbaugh was fourth, Joel Niles and sixth and Jared Massey was seventh. Decatur dominated the pole vault with Massey finishing second, Davy finishing third, Echols finishing fourth, Jack Bahlman finishing ninth, Poist finishing 10th and Reid finishing 11th. Purnell was third in the long jump.

Massey finished first in the triple jump, while Andrews was seventh. In the shot put, Kevin Voyles was fourth and Patrick Miller was sixth. In the discus, Gavin Payne was third, Eric Bontempo was fourth, Steven Kaminski was fifth and Miller was sixth.

On the girls’ side, Madison Jones was sixth in the 200. Claire Billings was third in the 400, while Caela Berrie was ninth. Caroline Gardner finished fifth in the 800 while Peyton Dunham was fourth in the 1,600. Dunham also finished fourth in the 3,200. In the 100 hurdles, Adrianna Serpe was third and Kate Carpenter was fourth. Carpenter also finished third in the 300 hurdles.

In the relays, the Decatur team of Jones, Serpe, Jessica Wharton and Bethany Williams finished sixth in the 4×100. In the 4×200, Carpenter, Jones, Wharton and Kima Singletary finished second. In the 4×400, Berrie, Dunham, Jones and Dori Krasner finished fourth. In the 4×800, Dunham, Gardner, Krasner and Maya Knepp finished second.

In the girls’ side in the field events, Williams was first on the high jump, while Bridget Buxbaum was second and Berrie was sixth. In the long jump, Wharton was second and Khalin Wise was eighth. Williams finished second in the triple jump, while Wise was fourth. Wise also finished third in the shot put.