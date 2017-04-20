Star Charites Donate $700 To Local Girl Scouts Of America Troop

by

Star Charites donated the $700 raised at a successful Spaghetti Dinner at DeNovo’s Trattoria in Ocean Pines to the locals Girl Scouts of America troop. Pictured, from left, are Worcester County Leader of Troop #608 Beverly Meadows, Director of Development Communications and Service Center for the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Denise Eberspeaker, Star Charities Secretary Sue Walter, Star Charities President Anna Foultz, Volunteer Coordinator for Believe in Tomorrow in Ocean City Susan Blaney and Star Charities Volunteer Mary Evans.