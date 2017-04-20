Decatur Softball Falls To Snow Hill, 5-2

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team fell to Snow Hill, 5-2, on the road on Tuesday to drop back to .500 on the season.

The Seahawks entered Tuesday’s game with Snow Hill on a mini-roll, having beat Wicomico, 14-4, and Arcadia, 11-1, in its last two contests. Decatur couldn’t keep the roll going on Tuesday and fell to the Eagles, 5-2. The Seahawks’ record now stands at 5-5 on the season.