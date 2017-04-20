Decatur Softball Falls To Snow Hill, 5-2

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team fell to Snow Hill, 5-2, on the road on Tuesday to drop back to .500 on the season.

The Seahawks entered Tuesday’s game with Snow Hill on a mini-roll, having beat Wicomico, 14-4, and Arcadia, 11-1, in its last two contests. Decatur couldn’t keep the roll going on Tuesday and fell to the Eagles, 5-2. The Seahawks’ record now stands at 5-5 on the season.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.