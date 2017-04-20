Southwest Airlines, Inc. Captain Instructs Most Blessed Sacrament Fifth Grade Class On Principles Of Flight Aeronautics

Every spring, Southwest Airlines, Inc. Captain Bob Finley instructs the fifth grade class of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in a four-week program on the principles of flight aeronautics. Pictured, back row from left, are Katrina Vallorosi, Gabriel Failla, Grace Short and Brooke Delahanty; second row, Ethan Hudson, Tayler Flaherty, Daniel Genga, Katelynn King, Dionno Clubb; 3rd Row- Rocco Regacho, Summer Vent, Josie Peranteau, Kevin Myers and Mason David; and, front, Captain Bob Finley, Wesley Simmons, AJ Kolb, Nick Nowakowski, Kolten Zender, Hayden March and Mrs. Finley.