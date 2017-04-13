Coastal Association Of REALTORS® Holds Cornhole Tournament To Benefit Habitat For Humanity

by

The Coastal Association of REALTORS® held a cornhole tournament during this month’s Business Card Exchange event at Hooter’s in West Ocean City. Michael and Mary Moore of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva were the first-place winners. Justin Kozera and Dan Varda of Movement Mortgage were the second-place winners. In total, the event raised $370 for Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County. Pictured, from left, are Kozera, Michael and Mary Moore and Varda.